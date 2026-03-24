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Massive Earthquake Jolts Tonga: Tsunami Warnings Triggered

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonga on Tuesday, sounding alarms in Nuku'alofa, but no tsunami was expected. The quake was deep at nearly 238 km, minimizing damage and casualties. Tonga's location on the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it prone to such geological events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:16 IST
Massive Earthquake Jolts Tonga: Tsunami Warnings Triggered
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An earthquake measuring 7.6 in magnitude rattled the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey. Despite the capital's emergency sirens blaring, no tsunami was predicted.

Amidst immediate uncertainty, footage from the Tonga Broadcasting Commission showed crowds on rooftops in Nuku'alofa, where warning sirens echoed. Tonga's National Disaster Risk Management Office issued a tsunami warning, advising coastal residents to seek higher ground.

However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center clarified there was no tsunami threat due to the quake's considerable depth, recorded at nearly 238 km. The earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 150 km from Neiafu in a seismically active region known as the 'Pacific Ring of Fire.'

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