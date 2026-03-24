Antimatter On The Move: CERN's Bold Test Drive

CERN scientists in Geneva have embarked on a pioneering experiment by taking delicate antiprotons out for a controlled drive. This high-stakes test involved transporting approximately 100 antiprotons in a specially designed vacuum container, safeguarded by supercooled magnets, to test their road transport viability.

A successful outcome would pave the way for future plans to deliver CERN's antiprotons to researchers at Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Germany. This meticulous task involves manipulating antimatter, a tricky business as contact with regular matter leads to annihilation.

CERN's facility is a leader in antimatter research, and the test run marks the first step towards broader research applications. The Antiproton Decelerator generates low-energy antiprotons, crucial for studying antimatter, and today's experiment could potentially revolutionize their transport, with implications for future scientific exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)