Left Menu

Global South Unites for Science and Technology Innovation

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the Ministry of External Affairs organized an event to foster international collaboration among the Global South. The session focused on utilizing science and technology to address global challenges like climate change, healthcare, and sustainable development, highlighting the importance of science diplomacy and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:03 IST
Global South Unites for Science and Technology Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) united ambassadors and high commissioners of the Global South on Tuesday. The focus of the session was to amplify cooperation through science and technology to tackle global challenges.

Dubbed the Capabilities Discovery Session, this event targeted strengthening partnerships among nations with priorities such as sustainable development, climate action, health equity, food and water security, and resilient infrastructure.

Dr. Neena Malhotra of MEA emphasized science diplomacy's role in advancing shared developmental goals. Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan introduced affordable food solutions, while Dr. Ram Vishwakarma stressed the significance of pharmaceutical research and collaboration in combating antimicrobial resistance. CSIR invited global partners to collaborate in enhancing technology for societal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026