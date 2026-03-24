Global South Unites for Science and Technology Innovation

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) united ambassadors and high commissioners of the Global South on Tuesday. The focus of the session was to amplify cooperation through science and technology to tackle global challenges.

Dubbed the Capabilities Discovery Session, this event targeted strengthening partnerships among nations with priorities such as sustainable development, climate action, health equity, food and water security, and resilient infrastructure.

Dr. Neena Malhotra of MEA emphasized science diplomacy's role in advancing shared developmental goals. Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan introduced affordable food solutions, while Dr. Ram Vishwakarma stressed the significance of pharmaceutical research and collaboration in combating antimicrobial resistance. CSIR invited global partners to collaborate in enhancing technology for societal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)