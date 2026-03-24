Haryana's Leap: High-Speed RRTS Corridor Approved

The Haryana Cabinet has given the green light for the construction of a 136 km Delhi-Panipat-Karnal RRTS corridor, marking a significant step towards modernizing public transport in the region. The proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), named Namo Bharat, promises to connect urban and semi-urban areas in Haryana with the National Capital Region.

The project, estimated at over Rs 33,000 crore, includes Rs 7,472 crore from the Haryana Government. A strategic rollout of funds will be employed. Eleven proposed stations in Haryana aim to facilitate seamless connectivity between the state and NCR, enhancing travel efficiency, reducing congestion, and contributing to pollution control.

Commercial development above depot infrastructure and TOD policy will bolster the project's financial viability. An extension beyond Karnal to Panchkula is also proposed, improving regional access to employment, education, and healthcare while encouraging sustainable urban growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)