Loni: The Epicenter of Global Pollution

Loni in Ghaziabad district has been named the world's most polluted city, according to a report by IQAir. Rampant unplanned growth, unauthorized factories, and a deteriorating drainage system are blamed for the severe pollution, said RLD MLA Madan Bhaiya, who represents the area.

Local activists point to the illegal burning of e-waste as a significant contributor to the pollution crisis. 'Large quantities of e-waste are set on fire during nighttime to extract metals, releasing toxic smoke,' said Neeraj Tyagi, a Loni-based activist.

The World Air Quality Report, 2025, further substantiates this by ranking Loni as the top polluted city globally, with PM2.5 levels exceeding 112.5 µg/m³. This statistic marks a 23% rise from the previous year, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)