Revitalizing India's Space Economy: Recommendations for Antrix and NSIL

A parliamentary panel has recommended the Department of Space intensify efforts to mobilize resources through Antrix Corporation Limited and New Space India Limited (NSIL).

The committee's report highlighted a significant revenue drop for both entities: Antrix's turnover fell from Rs 654 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 76.77 crore in 2024–25, while NSIL's launch service revenue decreased from Rs 1,16,613.16 lakh in 2022-23 to Rs 44,743.13 lakh in 2024–25.

The panel advises the Department to aggressively pursue commercial opportunities, enhance marketing strategies, and seek new markets, aiming to increase revenue and sustain the growth of India's space economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)