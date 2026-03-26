Science News Insights: Cloning Concerns, Ancient Dogs, and Space Exploration

In a groundbreaking study, researchers found that cloning mice repeatedly over two decades led to grave genetic mutations, accumulating over generations and ultimately becoming fatal. The research, conducted in Japan from 2005 to 2025 using a single donor mouse, revealed significant mutations by the 58th clone generation.

A genetic breakthrough unveiled the earliest-known dog dating back to 15,800 years ago, found in Turkey. This finding offers new insights into the domestication of dogs, placing their ancestry 5,000 years earlier than previously confirmed.

NASA's partnership with Intuitive Machines marks a significant step in lunar exploration. Awarded a $180.4 million contract, the startup will deliver vital payloads to the moon's south pole as part of the Artemis program. Meanwhile, SpaceX is poised to file for an IPO, seeking to raise over $75 billion, and Russia attempts to rival Starlink with new satellite launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)