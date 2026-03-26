Panel Urges Boost for Uranium Exploration Funds
A parliamentary committee recommends increased funding for uranium and rare metal exploration in India, flagging inadequate budget allocations for the Atomic Minerals Directorate. The committee warns that current underfunding could lead to nuclear fuel shortages in the future, impacting India's energy security goals.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary panel has urged enhanced funding for the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER) to accelerate uranium and rare metal exploration efforts in India.
In a report presented in both Houses of Parliament, the committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change highlighted insufficient funding for uranium exploration. It called for the restoration of a Rs 118.18 crore shortfall in AMDER's 2026-27 capital allocation.
The panel emphasized the long lead times involved in uranium discovery and resource delineation, warning that today's financial constraints could lead to nuclear fuel supply issues in the future. Adequate funding, they argued, aligns with India's long-term energy security agendas.
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