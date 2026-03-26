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Re.green Leads Historic Reforestation Effort in Brazil's Amazon

The Brazilian government awarded its first public land concession for reforestation to Re.green, a startup using carbon credits to finance the recovery of degraded protected areas. This marks a pivotal move towards restoring the Amazon rainforest and involves a significant collaboration with an Indigenous community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:43 IST
Re.green Leads Historic Reforestation Effort in Brazil's Amazon
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In a historic move, the Brazilian government has auctioned its first public land concession for reforestation to the startup Re.green. The initiative aims to revitalize millions of acres of degraded land in the Amazon through the use of carbon credits.

Re.green, the sole bidder, has committed to restoring a 145,000-acre plot in the Bom Futuro reserve, offering a revenue share of 0.7% from carbon credit sales, amounting to an anticipated $2 million annually. This project will also involve the Karitiana Indigenous community, ensuring local engagement.

The ambitious effort, praised by Environment Minister Marina Silva, underscores the necessity of proactive reforestation amid increasing deforestation and climate threats. As the auction model shows promise, Brazil eyes reforesting 30 million acres by 2030, with plans to expand offerings under the new framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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