Sperm Whale Birth: A Remarkable Team Effort in the Deep Blue

A remarkable event unfolded off the coast of Dominica as a group of sperm whales came together to assist in the birth of a calf. Marine biologists observed 11 whales, including 10 females and an adolescent male, cooperate to ensure the newborn's safety.

Documented by the Project CETI research organization on July 8, 2023, the 34-minute birth was meticulously captured using drone video, underwater audio, and shipboard photography. These findings provide the most detailed account to date of birth processes in sperm whales or any cetacean species in the wild.

The researchers noted the display of sophisticated social behaviors, with vocalizations shifting at critical moments. The cooperation transcended family lines, suggesting a complex social structure among sperm whales, with implications for understanding their deep cognitive abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)