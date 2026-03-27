Whales, Dogs, Space Ventures & Moon Ambitions: A Dive into the Future

Marine biology has taken a new leap with researchers documenting the collective childbirth efforts of sperm whales off the coast of Dominica. A team of adult females was seen aiding a mother in birthing, showcasing a fascinating social structure in the animal kingdom.

A breakthrough genetic study has traced the lineage of the earliest-known dog to 15,800 years ago. Discovered in Turkey, these findings push back the timeline of dog domestication by 5,000 years, offering newer insights into the bond shared between humans and dogs.

In the business arena, SpaceX is reportedly preparing to file for an IPO, aiming to raise over $75 billion. Meanwhile, NASA has shifted its focus to building a lunar base, reprioritizing its lunar orbit space station project to further extend human reach into deep space.

(With inputs from agencies.)