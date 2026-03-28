Dollar Rises Amid Market Uncertainty as Middle East Tensions Soar

The dollar saw a significant rise on Friday, achieving its strongest monthly gain in nearly a year due to increased safe-haven demand amidst escalating Middle East tensions. The intensification of the Middle East conflict has contributed to the dollar's ascent, overshadowing hopes for de-escalation, and keeping markets on edge.

Iran is poised to respond to a U.S. peace proposal aimed at ending the war, with President Trump and senior White House officials anticipating a counter-proposal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the conflict is expected to extend for weeks. Concurrently, U.S. consumer sentiment dipped to a three-month low in March, affected by oil prices driven up by the conflict, further reinforcing the dollar's rally.

The yen faced pressure, reaching its weakest point since July 2024, amid rumors of potential Japanese currency market intervention. Meanwhile, global economic uncertainties, coupled with rising U.S. rate hike expectations, are enhancing the dollar's allure. As the dollar index climbed 0.3% to 100.17, the Japanese economy remains vulnerable due to its reliance on imported energy, leaving it more exposed to price hikes.