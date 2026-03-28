Unveiling Jewar's Transformational Gateway: A New Dawn at Noida International Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's development journey. The project is poised to boost employment, connectivity, and economic growth in the region. Extensive security arrangements ensured a smooth inaugural event attended by thousands.
- Country:
- India
In a grand inaugural event filled with festivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The occasion, highlighted by cultural performances, marked a crucial step in the state's infrastructure development, promising enhanced connectivity and economic growth.
The airport, among India's largest infrastructure undertakings, is projected to significantly boost employment and attract investments. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the local community for their crucial role in the project's realization, emphasizing the airport's potential to transform regional opportunities.
Stringent security measures were put in place for the event, with over 5,000 police personnel ensuring safety for the large audience. The infrastructure, built at a cost of Rs 11,282 crore, is set to handle millions of passengers annually, reinforcing Jewar's status as a burgeoning transportation nexus.
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