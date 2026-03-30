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Turning Trash into Treasure: RGIPT Leads the Way in Circular Economy

At the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, waste is being transformed into valuable resources, thanks to innovative waste management techniques led by Prof. Harish Hirani. By integrating sustainable technologies, the institute serves as a model for circular economy practices, with significant advances in energy production, carbon management, and environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:28 IST
Turning Trash into Treasure: RGIPT Leads the Way in Circular Economy
  • Country:
  • United States

Transforming waste into valuable resources is no longer just an aspiration at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT). Under the leadership of Prof. Harish Hirani, the institute has emerged as a pioneering model for integrated waste management and circular economy implementation. This initiative systematically converts multiple waste streams into energy, materials, and reusable resources.

RGIPT's transformation demonstrates how academic institutions can function as living laboratories for sustainable solutions. Their innovative practices include converting organic waste into biogas through anaerobic digestion and repurposing plastic waste into durable products. The institute's integrated waste management showcases a sustainable water cycle, biogas production, and plastic waste valorization.

With the objective to become a fully self-sustained campus, RGIPT plans to expand waste-to-energy pathways, enhance material recovery processes, and strengthen water reuse networks. Their technologies will be showcased on International Zero Waste Day, as they aim to lead by example in sustainable practices, demonstrating the potential for broader societal adoption of circular economy principles.

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