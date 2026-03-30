RRI Astronomers Decode Mysterious Cosmic Signal: Wobbling Black Hole System May Explain Ultra-Bright X-ray Bursts

In a breakthrough that could reshape our understanding of some of the universe’s most extreme objects, astronomers from the Raman Research Institute (RRI) have uncovered new clues behind a puzzling, irregularly repeating X-ray signal from a distant galaxy — pointing to a wobbling accretion disk around a compact object as the likely cause.

The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, provide fresh insights into ultraluminous X-ray sources (ULXs) — among the brightest and most enigmatic objects known in astrophysics.

A Rare Cosmic Beacon with Unpredictable Rhythms

The team, led by PhD researcher Aman Upadhyay, analyzed over two decades of space telescope data (2001–2021) from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESA’s XMM-Newton. Their focus: ULX M74 X-1, a powerful X-ray source located in the spiral galaxy M74.

This source has long intrigued scientists for its intense bursts of energy, or “flares,” occurring roughly every 30 minutes — but without a fixed rhythm.

Such irregular periodicity has remained unexplained — until now.

Breaking the Brightness Barrier

ULXs are extraordinary because they defy the Eddington limit — the theoretical maximum brightness a celestial object can achieve before radiation pressure blows away incoming matter.

Typical objects obey this limit based on their mass

ULXs exceed it by up to 100 times, implying extreme physics at play

Understanding how these systems sustain such luminosity is one of the most hotly debated questions in high-energy astrophysics.

Clue in the X-ray Spectrum: The ‘1 keV Signature’

The RRI team identified a crucial feature in the flaring state — a distinct bump around 1 kilo-electronvolt (keV) in the X-ray spectrum.

This signal indicates the presence of powerful winds:

Generated by intense radiation pressure

Stripping material from the inner regions of the accretion disk

Forming a surrounding envelope of high-energy particles

These winds partially obscure the central source, depending on the observer’s viewing angle.

A Cosmic Game of Hide-and-Seek

The real breakthrough came when scientists compared flaring vs. non-flaring states:

Flaring phase: Observations suggest a high inclination angle , meaning the system is viewed edge-on through dense winds

Non-flaring phase: Dominated by high-energy photons, indicating a clear, top-down view of the inner disk

This contradiction led to a striking hypothesis.

The Wobbling Disk Hypothesis

Researchers propose that the accretion disk behaves like a spinning top that wobbles as it rotates.

As it wobbles:

The dense wind moves in and out of the telescope’s line of sight

This causes brightness to fluctuate irregularly

Resulting in the observed non-periodic flares

“The wobbling of the accretion disk provides a natural explanation for the irregular flaring pattern,” said Prof. Vikram Rana, co-author of the study.

This model offers one of the most compelling explanations yet for ULX variability.

Rewriting the Identity of the Central Object

Beyond explaining the flares, the study also challenges earlier assumptions about the nature of the compact object.

Previous models suggested:

An intermediate-mass black hole (a rare and elusive class)

However, using advanced spectral modeling, the RRI team found:

The object’s mass is approximately 7 times that of the Sun

This places it firmly in the category of a stellar-mass black hole

Or Is It a Neutron Star?

Intriguingly, the observed properties also resemble those of neutron star-powered ULXs, opening another possibility.

If confirmed, this would have major implications:

Demonstrating that even neutron stars can power ultraluminous emissions

Challenging existing models of matter under extreme gravity

The next step:

Searching for pulsations, a definitive signature of neutron stars

“Identifying pulsations would confirm the presence of a neutron star,” Upadhyay noted.

A Step Forward in Understanding Extreme Astrophysics

This discovery highlights how long-term observational data combined with improved modeling techniques can unlock new physics in extreme environments.

Key implications include:

Better understanding of super-Eddington accretion

Insights into black hole and neutron star evolution

Improved models of cosmic X-ray emission mechanisms

India’s Growing Role in Global Space Science

The study underscores India’s expanding footprint in frontier astrophysics research, with institutions like RRI contributing to global collaborations using cutting-edge space observatories.

As astronomers continue probing ULXs, discoveries like this bring us closer to answering fundamental questions about how matter behaves under the most extreme conditions in the universe.