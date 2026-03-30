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Innovative Steps in Delhi's Water Management: Summer Action Plan Launched

Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh introduced the Delhi Jal Board's annual 'Summer Action Plan' focusing on improving water distribution, AI integration, and long-term planning. The DJB plans to enhance water supply through tubewells and water ATMs, while addressing issues like raw water pollution and future population growth demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:26 IST
Innovative Steps in Delhi's Water Management: Summer Action Plan Launched
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  • India

In a bid to bolster the water supply network, Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh initiated the Delhi Jal Board's annual 'Summer Action Plan' on Monday. The comprehensive strategy aims to improve the water distribution system, integrate artificial intelligence, and focus on long-term planning despite existing challenges.

This year, the Delhi Jal Board will deploy 1,221 water tankers equipped with GPS to serve water-deficient areas. In addition, plans are underway to install 436 new tubewells, enhancing the total operational number to about 6,290. More than 500 water ATMs are also set to be introduced at high-traffic locations to ease access to clean drinking water.

Singh highlighted the importance of continuous monitoring of raw water quality and the upgradation of old pumps to ensure efficiency. Collaborations with IIT-Kanpur for AI innovations and community-driven monitoring through a new mobile app signify efforts to modernize the approach to water management, catering to the anticipated population growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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