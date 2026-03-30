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Ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment: Completion Dates and Pollution Measures Revealed

The Central Vista Redevelopment Plan aims to complete the Common Central Secretariat buildings by April 2028, with one finishing in September 2023. Three out of ten buildings are constructed, and the North Block's museum opens by August 2027. Pollution control measures are implemented at construction sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:43 IST
Ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment: Completion Dates and Pollution Measures Revealed
  • Country:
  • India

Construction work for the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings under the Central Vista Redevelopment Plan is advancing, as announced in the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister Tokhan Sahu confirmed the completion of three buildings, with the remaining seven slated for full completion by April 2028. One building is expected to be finished by September this year.

In conjunction with these developments, extensive conservation and retrofitting of the historic North and South Block buildings are underway. The North Block, which will house the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum,' is targeted for completion by August 2027, while the South Block will be finalized by March 2028.

Environmentally conscious measures are being employed at the construction site to mitigate pollution. Measures by the government include the installation of dust suppression nets and water sprinklers, with roads in the vicinity regularly cleaned and sprayed with water to control dust. Additionally, all construction debris is disposed of responsibly to minimize environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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