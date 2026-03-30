Mumbai's Slum Redevelopment Revolution: Fast-Tracking Change with Public-Private Partnerships

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled a series of strategic measures to expedite slum redevelopment in Mumbai, aiming to transform the cityscape with public-private collaboration. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) involving private developers aims to accelerate these housing projects and clamp down on the formation of new slums.

This initiative marks a revitalization of the Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project Limited (SRPL), rooted in Bal Thackeray's vision for a slum-free Mumbai, aligning with his birth centenary year. The government also plans to integrate livelihood opportunities into redevelopment schemes, including MSME parks and women's small-scale industry projects.

To further bolster this mission, the 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Mission' seeks to eliminate existing slums. Using technologies like NETRAM for tracking encroachments, and revising regulations, these initiatives promise larger homes for beneficiaries and upgraded old projects, enhancing urban living standards substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)