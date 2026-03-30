MoEFCC Designates ‘Bhavasagara’ as National Repository for Deep-Sea Fauna

In a major milestone for India’s marine science and conservation efforts, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has designated the “Bhavasagara” Referral Centre of the Centre for Marine Living Resources & Ecology (CMLRE) as a National Repository for Deep-Sea Fauna.

The recognition, granted under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, establishes the Kochi-based facility as a central national hub for the preservation, documentation, and scientific study of India’s deep-sea biodiversity—an area of growing strategic and ecological importance.

A Strategic Boost to India’s Blue Economy

The designation is being seen as a critical step in strengthening India’s blue economy ambitions, which focus on the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, livelihoods, and environmental protection.

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, underscored its importance, stating that centralising deep-sea biological data and specimens will provide a foundational resource for future ocean research and innovation.

A Unique Scientific Repository

The “Bhavasagara” Centre already houses an extensive and scientifically curated collection of:

Over 3,500 taxonomically identified and geo-referenced specimens

Marine invertebrates such as cnidarians, annelids, molluscs, arthropods, and echinoderms

Vertebrates including elasmobranchs (sharks and rays) and teleost fishes

This diverse repository reflects India’s vast and largely unexplored deep-sea ecosystems, offering invaluable material for research in taxonomy, ecology, and evolutionary biology.

Key Functions Under the Biological Diversity Act

As a National Repository, “Bhavasagara” will play a pivotal role in:

Secure Custody: Preserving biological samples along with associated data such as DNA sequences

Type Specimen Authority: Acting as the official custodian for newly discovered deep-sea species in Indian waters

Scientific Reference Hub: Providing authenticated specimens for research and validation

Capacity Building: Developing expertise in deep-sea taxonomy and marine sciences

Advancing Ocean Science and Global Commitments

The facility aligns with global initiatives such as the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), reinforcing India’s commitment to advancing marine research and conservation.

Experts note that deep-sea ecosystems remain among the least understood on the planet, yet they hold:

Critical insights into climate regulation

Potential for biotechnological innovations

Key roles in maintaining marine biodiversity balance

Enabling Research and Collaboration

CMLRE has invited researchers, academic institutions, and environmental stakeholders to utilise the repository, positioning it as a collaborative platform for:

Advanced marine research

Biodiversity documentation

Policy-relevant scientific studies

Strengthening India’s Ocean Governance Framework

The recognition of “Bhavasagara” marks a significant leap in India’s ability to systematically document and conserve its marine resources, particularly in deep-sea regions that are increasingly gaining attention for exploration and economic use.

By combining scientific infrastructure, legal backing, and policy integration, the initiative strengthens India’s overall marine governance architecture.

A Gateway to the Deep Sea

As India expands its ocean exploration programmes, including deep-sea missions and resource mapping, the National Repository will serve as a critical knowledge backbone—ensuring that exploration is guided by science, sustainability, and conservation.

The move not only safeguards India’s marine heritage but also positions the country as a key contributor to global ocean science and biodiversity conservation efforts.