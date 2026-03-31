Endangered Komodo Dragons Shipped for International Breeding Program

Indonesia is set to loan two of its rare Komodo dragons to Japan's Shizuoka prefecture in hopes of establishing a successful breeding program. In exchange, Japan will send red pandas and giraffes to Indonesia, officials announced on Monday.

The initiative aims to enhance conservation efforts and raise awareness about biodiversity. The agreement was finalized ahead of a visit to Japan by President Prabowo Subianto. However, animal rights activists, including PETA, have criticized this initiative, urging that these intelligent reptiles remain in their natural habitat.

Known for being the world's largest lizards, Komodo dragons are classified as endangered. With around 3,000 residing in Indonesia, efforts to boost their population are critical. The dragons are expected to arrive in Japan by June, pending a business agreement between the zoos.

(With inputs from agencies.)