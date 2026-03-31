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Endangered Komodo Dragons Shipped for International Breeding Program

Indonesia will loan two endangered Komodo dragons to Japan's Shizuoka prefecture for breeding purposes, receiving red pandas and giraffes in return. This initiative aims to bolster wildlife conservation efforts. PETA criticized the move, urging for conservation in natural habitats. The dragons could arrive as soon as June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:42 IST
Endangered Komodo Dragons Shipped for International Breeding Program

Indonesia is set to loan two of its rare Komodo dragons to Japan's Shizuoka prefecture in hopes of establishing a successful breeding program. In exchange, Japan will send red pandas and giraffes to Indonesia, officials announced on Monday.

The initiative aims to enhance conservation efforts and raise awareness about biodiversity. The agreement was finalized ahead of a visit to Japan by President Prabowo Subianto. However, animal rights activists, including PETA, have criticized this initiative, urging that these intelligent reptiles remain in their natural habitat.

Known for being the world's largest lizards, Komodo dragons are classified as endangered. With around 3,000 residing in Indonesia, efforts to boost their population are critical. The dragons are expected to arrive in Japan by June, pending a business agreement between the zoos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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