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Emperium Group Unveils 'Titan': A New Real Estate Jewel in Gurugram

Emperium Group announces its latest residential project, 'Emperium Titan', located at Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The project features 74 luxury apartments priced at Rs 2.45 crore, targeting a Rs 167 crore revenue. Since 2017, Emperium has delivered homes to over 6,000 customers across 14 projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:53 IST
Emperium Group Unveils 'Titan': A New Real Estate Jewel in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Emperium Group has announced the launch of a new housing project in Gurugram, highlighting its strategy for expansion in the Delhi-NCR real estate market.

The project, named 'Emperium Titan', is strategically located at Dwarka Expressway and spans over 1.03 acres. Featuring 74 luxurious apartments, each apartment measures 1,906 square feet with a price tag of Rs 2.45 crore.

Emperium Group aims to achieve a revenue target of Rs 167 crore through this venture, citing robust demand for housing in Gurugram. The firm, established in 2017, has successfully delivered 1.68 million sq ft of real estate, catering to over 6,000 homeowners through 14 different projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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