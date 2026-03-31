Delhi Faces Hottest, Wettest, and Most Polluted March in Years

An unusual pattern of weather hit Delhi this March, combining heavy rainfall, extreme heat, and severe pollution, earning the month its title as the most polluted in four years. With an average AQI of 181, experts point to a significant role played by gaseous pollutants like ozone and carbon monoxide.

In March 2026, the capital witnessed one 'satisfactory' day and eight 'poor' days, highlighting a pressing need to address both particulate and gaseous forms of pollution according to Manoj Kumar of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Alongside the pollution, the month was also among the hottest in recent memory, with the average maximum temperature reaching 32.6 degrees Celsius. Though rainfall was recorded at 19.82 mm, showers largely occurred in late afternoons, minimizing their cooling effect, as noted by Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)