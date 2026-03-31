Delhi Faces Hottest, Wettest, and Most Polluted March in Years
March 2026 in Delhi was marked by extreme weather and pollution conditions. Despite heavy rain and thunderstorms, pollution remained severe with an average AQI of 181. Temperatures were unusually high, influenced by timely rainfall patterns, with ozone and other gaseous pollutants playing a major role.
- Country:
- India
An unusual pattern of weather hit Delhi this March, combining heavy rainfall, extreme heat, and severe pollution, earning the month its title as the most polluted in four years. With an average AQI of 181, experts point to a significant role played by gaseous pollutants like ozone and carbon monoxide.
In March 2026, the capital witnessed one 'satisfactory' day and eight 'poor' days, highlighting a pressing need to address both particulate and gaseous forms of pollution according to Manoj Kumar of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Alongside the pollution, the month was also among the hottest in recent memory, with the average maximum temperature reaching 32.6 degrees Celsius. Though rainfall was recorded at 19.82 mm, showers largely occurred in late afternoons, minimizing their cooling effect, as noted by Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- March 2026
- Air Quality Index
- pollution
- temperature
- weather
- CREA
- ozone
- carbon monoxide
- rainfall
ALSO READ
Punjab Farmers Reel Under Weather Havoc, Demand Urgent Compensation
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fierce Weather with Orange Alert
Weather Chaos in Himachal: Hailstorms and Snowfall Sweep the State
Odisha Expands Education and Food Security Initiatives: Major Quota Increases Announced
Unseasonal Weather Patterns Wreak Havoc in North India