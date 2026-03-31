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Battle for South Africa's West Coast: Mining, Heritage, and Environmental Justice

South Africa's West Coast is witnessing a surge in mining applications, particularly for rare earth minerals crucial for renewable energy. This has sparked local resistance, with indigenous groups, artists, and scientists citing environmental and heritage concerns. Legal actions and campaigns are underway to challenge unsustainable mining practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:34 IST
Battle for South Africa's West Coast: Mining, Heritage, and Environmental Justice
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South Africa's West Coast, cherished for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, is facing a significant increase in mining interest. Driven by the demand for minerals essential in renewable energy, over 48 mining applications were reported in 2026, highlighting a sharp rise in industry activity.

Civil groups, including Protect the West Coast, have raised alarms about environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity. They argue that proper oversight is crucial to ensure that the ecosystem and indigenous cultural sites are preserved, reflecting local history and heritage's necessity.

The call for a pause on mining ventures has gained momentum, stressing the need for comprehensive environmental assessments. Legal actions are being considered to ensure sustainable practices are observed in mining operations, protecting the livelihoods of local communities and preserving the region's unique landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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