Battle for South Africa's West Coast: Mining, Heritage, and Environmental Justice

South Africa's West Coast, cherished for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, is facing a significant increase in mining interest. Driven by the demand for minerals essential in renewable energy, over 48 mining applications were reported in 2026, highlighting a sharp rise in industry activity.

Civil groups, including Protect the West Coast, have raised alarms about environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity. They argue that proper oversight is crucial to ensure that the ecosystem and indigenous cultural sites are preserved, reflecting local history and heritage's necessity.

The call for a pause on mining ventures has gained momentum, stressing the need for comprehensive environmental assessments. Legal actions are being considered to ensure sustainable practices are observed in mining operations, protecting the livelihoods of local communities and preserving the region's unique landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)