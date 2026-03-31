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A Visionary Leap: Bhubaneswar's New City Project with Singaporean Expertise

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority partners with Singapore's Surbana Jurong to develop an 800-acre city near Odisha's capital. This project, part of 'Viksit Odisha 2036,' will feature efficient transport, diverse housing, and innovative infrastructure, aiming to stimulate economic growth and ensure sustainable, inclusive urban living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:14 IST
A Visionary Leap: Bhubaneswar's New City Project with Singaporean Expertise
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The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has signed a significant agreement with Singapore-based firm Surbana Jurong to prepare a comprehensive master plan for a new multi-economic growth city adjacent to Odisha's capital. The plan is aligned with 'Viksit Odisha 2036,' the state's long-term development vision.

The proposed city will span 800 acres, targeting efficient transit systems, mixed land use, and diverse housing options catering to various income groups. BDA Vice Chairman Chanchal Rana emphasized the development's focus on state-of-the-art infrastructure, including facilities for MICE, innovation hubs, and data centers, as well as creative placemaking.

The initiative aims to curb urban sprawl, create jobs, attract investment, and foster inclusive growth with climate-resilient and sustainable infrastructure. BDA will act as the nodal agency, ensuring the project guides Bhubaneswar's future expansion and strengthens its infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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