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Majority of Americans Urge Quick Exit from Iran War: Poll

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that two-thirds of Americans favor ending the U.S. involvement in the Iran war swiftly, even if goals remain unmet. Rising gas prices and negative financial impacts concern many, while Republicans face pressure during the upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:35 IST
Majority of Americans Urge Quick Exit from Iran War: Poll
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A Reuters/Ipsos poll has highlighted that a significant majority of Americans want the U.S. to disengage from the Iran conflict sooner rather than later, even at the cost of unfulfilled objectives set by the Trump administration.

The survey, conducted over a weekend, showed that 66% of participants advocated for a swift end, compared to 27% who supported achieving all goals regardless of prolonged engagement. The war's toll on the Middle East and global economics has notably impacted U.S. gas prices, now soaring past $4 a gallon.

With midterm elections on the horizon, Republicans, led by President Trump, face a challenging political climate amid rising public discontent over the war's financial burdens. More than half of the survey respondents foresee a negative impact on their personal finances due to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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