Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

The idea that indigenous peoples and local communities should lead climate action is no longer just a policy slogan. It is being tested in practice through the Dedicated Grant Mechanism, a World Bank-supported initiative developed with the Climate Investment Funds under the Strategic Climate Fund. Since its launch in 2015 and expansion in 2023, the program has directed millions of dollars straight to communities living closest to forests and natural ecosystems. The goal is simple: give these communities direct access to funding and decision-making power, recognising that they are often the most effective stewards of nature.

A Model That Puts Communities in Charge

What makes the DGM stand out is how it shifts power. Instead of governments or large institutions making all the decisions, indigenous and local representatives sit at the center. National committees, largely composed of community members, decide how funds are used, while local agencies help implement projects. A global platform connects these efforts and supports learning across countries.

This structure has helped build trust. Communities feel ownership over projects because they help design and manage them. In many cases, this has led to stronger and more lasting outcomes than traditional top-down development approaches.

Small, Local Solutions with Big Impact

One of the strongest lessons from the program is that simple, locally driven solutions often work best. Projects are designed around real community needs, not external priorities.

In Peru, helping communities secure legal land titles gave them the confidence to invest in long-term forest protection. In Burkina Faso, building a well reduced the burden on women, allowing them to take part in farming and income-generating activities. These are not large, expensive interventions, but they have meaningful and lasting effects.

The program shows that climate action does not always require large-scale projects. When communities are involved from the beginning, even small investments can lead to strong environmental and social benefits.

Challenges of Inclusion and Governance

While the model is promising, it is not without challenges. Ensuring fair and inclusive participation can be difficult. Local power dynamics, conflicts between groups, and political instability can affect how projects are run. Clear rules, transparency, and strong communication are essential to avoid these problems.

Inclusion, especially of women and marginalized groups, remains a key issue. Although progress has been made, many barriers still exist, including cultural norms and limited access to information. Some projects have addressed this by holding meetings in places women can easily access or by supporting women-led groups. These steps have improved participation, but more work is needed to ensure equal representation.

Flexibility, Learning and the Road Ahead

Another important lesson is the need for flexibility. Simple, adaptable projects perform better, especially in remote areas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many projects had to adjust quickly, showing the importance of flexible planning and funding.

The DGM has also created a global learning network, allowing communities from different countries to share ideas and experiences. These exchanges have helped spread practical solutions and build connections across regions.

Looking ahead, the biggest challenge is sustainability. Many projects are small and short-term, which can limit long-term impact. Continued funding, stronger local institutions, and better integration into national policies will be key.

The overall message is clear. When indigenous peoples and local communities are trusted with resources and decision-making power, they can deliver effective and lasting climate solutions. The success of the Dedicated Grant Mechanism suggests that the future of climate action may depend less on top-down control and more on empowering those who are closest to the land.