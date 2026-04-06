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Market Moves: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge Amid Middle East Hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq began the week on a high note with significant gains, following their largest weekly rise in months, as investors eyed the potential resolution of the Middle East conflict. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight dip at the open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:09 IST
Market Moves: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge Amid Middle East Hopes
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed an optimistic start on Monday, rising after posting their most substantial weekly gains in four months. This surge comes as investors consider the potential for a resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

While these positive movements were noted, the Dow Jones Industrial Average did not follow suit, registering a minor decline at the start of the trading session. The index fell by 32.5 points, or 0.07%, opening at 46,472.2.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 5.0 points, or 0.08%, to begin at 6,587.66, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 60.6 points, or 0.28%, reaching 21,939.796 at the opening bell. Investors continue to watch the markets closely for updates related to geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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