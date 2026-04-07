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Delhi's Innovation Challenge: New Solutions for Clean Air

The Delhi government, under Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has initiated field trials for 22 innovative solutions to tackle persistent air pollution. These trials include technologies to reduce vehicular and ambient pollution. Successful implementations will compete for prize money, aiming to offer low-cost, scalable clean air solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:49 IST
Delhi's Innovation Challenge: New Solutions for Clean Air
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has embarked on a new phase in its battle against the capital's air pollution, with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa directing a swift launch of field trials for 22 shortlisted innovations. These technologies aim to address the pressing issue through innovative measures.

During a high-level meeting attended by various civic and transport agencies, it was decided to prioritize the acceleration of trial runs for innovative solutions sourced from across the nation. Selected from a pool of 284 entries, these technologies will undergo real-world testing in multiple locations throughout Delhi.

The initiative focuses on both vehicular and ambient air pollution, with comprehensive assessments and monitoring by reputed institutes. The project is committed to delivering evidence-based, scalable solutions, with significant financial incentives for successful innovations that promise to improve Delhi's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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