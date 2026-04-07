Artemis II Sets New Records with Historic Lunar Flyby

The Artemis II mission marked a significant achievement for NASA, as the crew embarked on a six-hour lunar flyby, setting a new distance record and capturing unprecedented views of the moon's far side.

This historic event, led by astronauts including Canadian Jeremy Hansen, is a critical step for NASA since the Apollo era. Hansen expressed awe at the spectacular visuals seen from space, urging current and future generations to surpass this newfound record.

The mission also became emotional when the crew named two lunar craters in tribute to their capsule, Integrity, and in remembrance of Reid Wiseman's late wife. As the mission unfolds, these endeavors lay the groundwork for imminent moon landings.

(With inputs from agencies.)