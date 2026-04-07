Wall Street Wavers Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Wall Street opened on shaky ground Tuesday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran weighed on investor sentiment. The markets eagerly awaited further insights from both nations that could influence the geopolitical landscape.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a minor gain, rising 74.9 points, or 0.16%, reaching 46,744.76 at the open. This marginal increase was not mirrored by the other major indexes.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced declines, dropping 9.9 points (0.15%) and 69.2 points (0.31%) respectively. Investors remain on alert as they assess the potential consequences of President Donald Trump's looming deadline for Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)