Wall Street Wavers Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Wall Street's primary indexes had a mixed start on Tuesday, opening lower as investors awaited further statements from the U.S. and Iran regarding geopolitical tensions. The Dow Jones rose slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced declines, reflecting uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict's impact on markets.
Wall Street opened on shaky ground Tuesday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran weighed on investor sentiment. The markets eagerly awaited further insights from both nations that could influence the geopolitical landscape.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a minor gain, rising 74.9 points, or 0.16%, reaching 46,744.76 at the open. This marginal increase was not mirrored by the other major indexes.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced declines, dropping 9.9 points (0.15%) and 69.2 points (0.31%) respectively. Investors remain on alert as they assess the potential consequences of President Donald Trump's looming deadline for Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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