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Ujjain Airstrip Expansion: Boosting Connectivity for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved a significant investment to expand the Ujjain airstrip, facilitating larger aircraft to accommodate increased traffic during Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The project aims to boost Ujjain's religious tourism and industrial growth, with the airstrip's upgrade essential for connecting visitors with prominent local destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:47 IST
Ujjain Airstrip Expansion: Boosting Connectivity for Simhastha Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned the acquisition of 437 acres of land at an investment of Rs 590 crore to significantly expand the Ujjain airstrip. This expansion aims to facilitate larger passenger aircraft, especially during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, and cater to the influx of devotees visiting the revered Mahakaleshwar temple.

Under the central government's UDAN scheme, an agreement has been reached between the state government and the Airports Authority of India to develop and expand the Ujjain airstrip to accommodate Boeing and Airbus 320 aircraft. The state cabinet has confirmed the land acquisition and allocated funds for this ambitious project.

Ujjain holds substantial religious and tourism value, with attractions such as the Mahakaleshwar temple and the Simhastha Mahakumbh drawing significant crowds. The city's industrial and agricultural sectors are also rapidly progressing, necessitating the airstrip upgrade for improved connectivity and support of its growing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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