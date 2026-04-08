Blaze Contained at Rio's Iconic Velodrome, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome early Wednesday, prompting a swift response from fire officials to control the blaze. Authorities ensured that the fire posed no further risk to the facility or surrounding areas, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters battled fiercely to protect the prized relics housed in the Olympic Museum, a key feature of the velodrome that contains historic artifacts from the 2016 Games. Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras confirmed that firefighting efforts were focused both inside and outside the site.

Assessing the impact, Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere reassured that the damage was minimal. The velodrome, a significant venue for Brazil's national cycling and weightlifting teams, previously encountered minor fires in 2017, facing only slight damage to its roof.

(With inputs from agencies.)