Delhi's Infrastructure Revolution: Rs 4.5 Crore Boost to Rajouri Garden
Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced Rs 4.5 crore for infrastructure upgrades in Rajouri Garden, addressing long-neglected civic issues. The projects include water supply expansion, sewage networks, and road construction. The initiative aims to improve basic facilities, backed by a significant budget provision under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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In a major boost to west Delhi's infrastructure, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa unveiled plans worth Rs 4.5 crore for Rajouri Garden and nearby areas. The initiative aims to tackle long-standing civic issues, with projects including new roads, expanded sewage systems, and improved greenery.
Minister Sirsa emphasized that addressing Delhi's neglected infrastructure is a government priority. Among the plans are public toilet complexes, road reconstructions, and construction projects in areas like Khayala and Chokhandi.
Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the government has allocated Rs 32,000 crore for improving the capital, marking a significant step towards modernizing the city's basic facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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