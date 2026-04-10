Dal Lake's Shrinking Water Body: A Call for Urgent Conservation

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has reported worrying alterations in the land use and water cover of the iconic Dal Lake, revealing a reduction from 15.40 km² in 2007 to 12.91 km² in 2020—marking a 10.15% decline over 13 years. They recommended a strong lake management policy alongside upgraded sewage treatment plants to manage waste inflow better.

The CAG attributed these changes to several factors, including malfunctioning sewage treatment plants, unchecked pollution, inadequate de-weeding, and deficient monitoring. These issues have led to excessive weed growth and further shrinkage of the open water area, while encroachments have expanded the floating gardens and habitation around the lake.

The report criticized significant deficiencies in conservation efforts, particularly under the National Lake Conservation Programme (NLCP) and the Prime Minister's Reconstruction Programme (PMRP). Despite substantial expenditure, many projects experienced delays or inadequate execution. Recommendations include periodic water spread monitoring, robust management policies, and public awareness campaigns to prevent ongoing degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)