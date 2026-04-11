Reviving Wular Lake: A Restoration Success Story

Conservation efforts at Wular Lake in north Kashmir, one of Asia's largest freshwater lakes and a crucial Ramsar site, are showing promising results. By systematically removing 1.31 lakh willow trees and dredging 78.43 lakh cubic metres of silt, officials have successfully reclaimed five sq km of critically silted area. This scientific intervention aims to revive the wetland's ecological balance.

To further enhance water retention and boost local eco-tourism, infrastructure developments have been implemented. These include a 2.5-km non-motorable walkway with cycling tracks and viewing points, along with several parks. Meanwhile, 15 km of protection bunds have been reinforced to prevent encroachment and provide flood buffering.

The project has also generated approximately ₹31.95 crore in revenue. Afforestation in the surrounding areas, involving the planting of 19 lakh plants, supports slope stabilization and sediment load reduction. Future developments include upgrading local parks and a continuation of the afforestation drive through cooperative initiatives with the Forest Territorial Wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)