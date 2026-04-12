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India's Space Odyssey: Commemorative Stamps Unveiled by ISRO

The Department of Posts in India released commemorative postage stamps to honor India's advances in space technology under ISRO. These stamps symbolize India's journey from launching Aryabhata to future missions like Gaganyaan. The event involved ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan and first Indian ISS astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:18 IST
India's Space Odyssey: Commemorative Stamps Unveiled by ISRO
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In a significant celebration of India's achievements in space exploration, the Department of Posts unveiled two distinctive commemorative postage stamps on Sunday. The stamps highlight India's progress from its pioneering satellite Aryabhata to upcoming missions like Gaganyaan. This event was graced by ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who has had the honor of being the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station.

The stamps, demonstrated alongside souvenir sheets, stand as a testament to India's burgeoning technology sector and aspiring future goals in human spaceflight and space station establishment. These items capture the essence of India's scientific evolution and also signify the nation's ambition to craft a space station, Bharatiya Antariksha, by 2035.

Addressing the attendees, Captain Shukla invoked inspiration among young scientists, asserting that 'the sky is never the limit.' Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman Narayanan underscored forthcoming endeavors, emphasizing that while building satellites has become routine, advancing launch capabilities remains a priority. The program, buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support, moves forward with an intense focus on astronaut safety.

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