Swift Rescue: Kids Freed from Faulty Lift

Three children, aged between nine and sixteen, narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous situation when they got trapped inside a faulty lift in a Thane residential building this Sunday evening.

The incident, occurring at the TMC rental houses in Kasarvadavali village on Ghodbunder Road, was reported to the Disaster Management Room at 7:18 PM. Immediate action was taken by the Ovala Fire Station and a lift technician who was summoned to the scene.

The successful rescue effort, headed by Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi, involved coordinated actions by local residents, fire brigade personnel, and the lift technician, ensuring the children were safely freed without injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)