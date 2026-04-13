Marine Heatwaves: The Billion-Dollar Cyclone Amplifiers
A study reveals that marine heatwaves significantly boost the intensity of tropical cyclones, resulting in 60% more billion-dollar disasters than cyclones unaffected by such heatwaves. This escalation poses severe threats to infrastructure and human safety, urging enhanced disaster preparedness against these potent natural phenomena intensified by global warming.
- Country:
- India
Marine heatwaves have emerged as a powerful catalyst in the intensification of tropical cyclones, according to a recent study that highlights the severe economic ramifications of these natural phenomena. The research indicated that cyclones influenced by marine heatwaves caused 60 percent more billion-dollar disasters compared to those unaffected.
The study, which analyzed over 40 years of global data, attributes the increasing trends in tropical cyclone intensity in part to the pervasive presence of marine heatwaves. Researchers noted a significant rise in cyclone activity in regions like the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, where sea surface temperatures have steadily increased due to global warming.
These intensified cyclones, which pose a significant threat to both infrastructure and human life, underscore the need for improved disaster preparedness. Experts emphasize the urgency of this issue as more areas experience the economic impacts of these supercharged storms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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