New Gecko Species Discovered in Assam's Raimona National Park
A new gecko species, Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis, has been discovered near Assam's Raimona National Park. Named after the park, this discovery emphasizes the region's rich biodiversity. Assam's Chief Minister highlights their commitment to habitat protection and scientific research. The finding was published by scientists in 'Zootaxa'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Scientists have identified a new gecko species, Cyrtodactylus raimonaensis, near Assam's Raimona National Park. The species, found at Kachugaon, underscores the area's biodiversity richness.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the discovery on Monday, stressing the state's dedication to preserving natural habitats for future understanding.
The finding, documented by a team of 12 scientists, was recently published in the journal 'Zootaxa', highlighting Assam's commitment to scientific exploration and environmental protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)