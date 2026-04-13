NBCC and HUDCO Unite for Delhi's Urban Transformation
State-owned NBCC Ltd has entered into agreements with HUDCO to revamp August Kranti Bhawan and fund future projects. The collaboration involves redevelopment, feasibility study, and monetization, marking a significant step towards transforming Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move towards urban development, state-owned NBCC Ltd has inked an MoU with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) for the redevelopment of the August Kranti Bhawan in New Delhi.
According to a regulatory filing made on Monday, this partnership is part of two separate Memorandums of Understanding signed between the entities. The primary focus is on transforming a significant leasehold plot at Bhikaji Cama Place, which spans over 18,830 square meters.
NBCC is set to conduct a techno-economic feasibility study, supervise construction, and manage the monetization of the newly developed space. Meanwhile, the second MoU stipulates that HUDCO will channel funds for NBCC's ongoing and forthcoming projects under their self-sustainable model. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Delhi's urban redevelopment strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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