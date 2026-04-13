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El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon

India's monsoon season may see below-normal rainfall due to the anticipated emergence of El Nino conditions in June. This development is expected to influence the country's crucial agricultural sector, which heavily depends on monsoon rains. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts 92% of the long-period average rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:26 IST
El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon
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The India Meteorological Department has announced that the country might witness below-normal monsoon rainfall this year. The anticipated emergence of El Nino conditions in June, following a three-year hiatus, is likely to affect the southwest monsoon's performance.

Typically, India receives about 87 cm of rainfall during the monsoon season from June to September. However, the forecast for this year suggests an average of only 80 cm, equating to 92% of the long-period average, with a possible error margin of +/- 5%.

While El Nino generally leads to weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions, experts suggest the potential development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions later in the season, which could mitigate El Nino's impact. An understanding of these climate patterns is vital, especially since agriculture—a significant sector that relies heavily on the monsoon—sustains about 64% of the Indian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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