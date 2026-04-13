Chandrababu Naidu's Vision: Revamping Welfare Hostels & Fostering Innovation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mandated the preparation of government welfare hostels to ensure they are ready ahead of school reopenings in June. During a review at the Real-Time Governance Society in Secretariat, he emphasized equipping hostels with necessary facilities and the significance of student satisfaction across the state.

Naidu highlighted the importance of urban management by ensuring uninterrupted drinking water and improved sanitation services in urban areas. He pointed to Tadipatri as a sanitation model and demanded strict action on crimes against women and drug-related issues, showcasing ongoing improvements in municipal services.

The Chief Minister directed the integration of innovation in education through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, suggesting its linkage with MSME parks. Naidu recognized potential partnerships with companies like NVIDIA to bolster a robust technology ecosystem in the state. A pilot proposal to utilize drones for healthcare delivery in remote areas was also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)