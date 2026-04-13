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Transformative Era: Chhattisgarh Paves Way with Rs 308 Crore Development Projects

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai focused on holistic development in Sukma, launching Rs 308 crore worth of initiatives while emphasizing healthcare improvements through the 'Atal Aarogya Lab'. The region, now freed from Maoist influence, witnesses active rebuilding efforts to restore normalcy, boost healthcare, and rehabilitate former extremists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:37 IST
Transformative Era: Chhattisgarh Paves Way with Rs 308 Crore Development Projects
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On Monday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation for over Rs 308 crore in development projects in Sukma district, marking a strategic move towards holistic growth in the erstwhile Naxal-affected regions.

Sai inaugurated the 'Atal Aarogya Lab' at Sukma District Hospital, a step aimed at revolutionizing healthcare with modern diagnostic services. This aligns with a broader government initiative to provide comprehensive development and healthcare improvements to the freed Bastar region, following its declaration as Maoist-free in March.

Additionally, rehabilitation efforts for surrendered Maoists are underway, with Sai's visit affirming the state's commitment to integrating former extremists back into society. The 'Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan' also aims to ensure community health across seven districts, reinforcing the government's push for peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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