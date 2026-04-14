Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Mumbai's Mankhurd, No Casualties Reported

A 'level-one' fire ignited on an open ground in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, affecting oil cans, plastics, and dry waste. Four fire engines, five water tankers, and support teams were deployed. No casualties were reported, and the cause remains unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:26 IST
Blaze Erupts in Mumbai's Mankhurd, No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident was reported in the Mankhurd locality of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, where waste materials ignited, causing concern among residents and officials.

The blaze, identified as a 'level-one' fire, was restricted to oil cans, plastics, dry waste, and wood stored at an open ground along GM Link Road.

Emergency services responded promptly with fire engines, water tankers, and medical assistance arriving on the scene. While the situation is reportedly under control, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Bengal.

Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in pol...

 India
2
Political Strategies Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Arrested Days Before Key Elections

Political Strategies Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Arrested Days Be...

 India
3
India's Economic Resilience Tested by Oil Price Shock

India's Economic Resilience Tested by Oil Price Shock

 India
4
Nando Pijnaker's World Cup Race: The Clock Ticks on Shoulder Recovery

Nando Pijnaker's World Cup Race: The Clock Ticks on Shoulder Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026