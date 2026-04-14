Blaze Erupts in Mumbai's Mankhurd, No Casualties Reported

A fire incident was reported in the Mankhurd locality of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, where waste materials ignited, causing concern among residents and officials.

The blaze, identified as a 'level-one' fire, was restricted to oil cans, plastics, dry waste, and wood stored at an open ground along GM Link Road.

Emergency services responded promptly with fire engines, water tankers, and medical assistance arriving on the scene. While the situation is reportedly under control, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)