Left Menu

Delhi's Upcoming Lifeline: The Yamuna Flood Protection Wall

The Delhi government has approved a flood protection wall to shield low-lying areas from the Yamuna's floods. The 4.72-kilometer wall, running from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge, aims to protect vulnerable neighborhoods and is set for completion before the 2027 monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:14 IST
Delhi's Upcoming Lifeline: The Yamuna Flood Protection Wall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step to mitigate recurring floods in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the approval of a flood protection wall near the Kashmere Gate area.

The wall, designed to shield the capital from Yamuna's waters, is expected to cover a 4.72-kilometer stretch along the Ring Road, starting from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge.

Plans are to complete the project by 2027, aiming to protect vulnerable areas like Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate from frequent flooding hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
iD Fresh Food Targets Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with Expansion Plans

iD Fresh Food Targets Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with Expansion Plans

 Global
2
Kerala on Alert: Combatting Chikungunya Outbreak in Ernakulam

Kerala on Alert: Combatting Chikungunya Outbreak in Ernakulam

 India
3
Rising Mercury in Rajasthan: A Heatwave on the Horizon

Rising Mercury in Rajasthan: A Heatwave on the Horizon

 India
4
India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026