Delhi's Upcoming Lifeline: The Yamuna Flood Protection Wall
The Delhi government has approved a flood protection wall to shield low-lying areas from the Yamuna's floods. The 4.72-kilometer wall, running from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge, aims to protect vulnerable neighborhoods and is set for completion before the 2027 monsoon season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant step to mitigate recurring floods in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the approval of a flood protection wall near the Kashmere Gate area.
The wall, designed to shield the capital from Yamuna's waters, is expected to cover a 4.72-kilometer stretch along the Ring Road, starting from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge.
Plans are to complete the project by 2027, aiming to protect vulnerable areas like Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate from frequent flooding hazards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- Yamuna
- flood
- wall
- protection
- Kashmere Gate
- Ring Road
- vulnerable areas
- Majnu Ka Tila
- 2027
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