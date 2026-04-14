Kargil Airport Revamp: Way Forward for Accessibility

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has highlighted the current limitations at Kargil Airport regarding large aircraft operations, focusing on runway constraints. Despite possibilities for extending the runway, there remain challenges such as limited operational sides and difficult landing approaches due to terrain.

Saxena stressed the importance of commercial viability for introducing smaller aircraft, targeting up to 26-seaters, following necessary upgrades. The Lt Governor debunked myths about reluctance from the Indian Air Force, pointing out the need is more about ensuring profitable operations.

His visit also spotlighted progress in infrastructure and employment, ecological projects, and the need for innovative marketing for local products like apricots and Pashmina. Understanding local needs and environmental concerns were key themes of his discussions in Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)