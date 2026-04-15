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Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed

A devastating accident occurred in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib as a bus carrying devotees overturned. The tragedy, which happened after some malfunction, resulted in six fatalities and 21 injuries. The bus was returning from a religious visit to Anandpur Sahib during Baisakhi celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:35 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed
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In a tragic accident, a bus carrying devotees overturned in the Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of six individuals and left 21 others injured. The bus was returning from a pilgrimage to Anandpur Sahib during the Baisakhi celebrations.

The mishap took place near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road around 10 pm on Tuesday. According to police reports, the vehicle suffered a malfunction, leading to the deadly accident. All the devotees on board were residents of Main Majri in the Fatehgarh Sahib area.

Authorities, including Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar, confirmed that the injured were swiftly moved to nearby hospitals for treatment. The local police continue to investigate the cause of the bus malfunction.

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