WMO Convenes Global Experts to Boost Atmospheric Monitoring and Climate Action at GAW Symposium

In a critical moment for global climate and environmental governance, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has brought together leading scientists, policymakers, and technical experts from over 70 countries to advance one of the world’s most vital environmental monitoring systems—the Global Atmosphere Watch (GAW) programme.

The first in-person GAW Symposium in nearly a decade, held from 13–17 March 2026 at WMO headquarters in Geneva, marks a turning point in efforts to translate cutting-edge atmospheric science into practical services that protect lives, safeguard economies, and support sustainable development.

Monitoring the Invisible Threats Shaping the Planet

At the heart of the GAW programme lies a powerful but often unseen mission: continuously observing the chemical composition of Earth’s atmosphere—from greenhouse gases and ozone levels to aerosols and pollutants that directly affect human health and climate systems.

Through a vast global network of monitoring stations located in some of the world’s most remote and strategically important locations—polar regions, high mountain peaks, tropical islands, and volcanic zones—GAW provides real-time insights into the air humanity breathes and the pollution it generates.

These long-term observations form the backbone of global understanding of climate change, air quality, and atmospheric dynamics.

A Convergence of Science, Policy, and Innovation

The 2026 symposium has drawn more than 276 participants, both in-person and virtually, reflecting the growing urgency of environmental risks and the need for coordinated global action.

“In a world of accelerating environmental risks, WMO must remain the bridge between scientific knowledge and actionable services,” said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett in her opening address. “This is not just our ambition—it is our mandate.”

The discussions highlight the increasingly critical link between climate change and air quality, often referred to as the “climate–air quality nexus.” Rising greenhouse gas concentrations are not only driving global warming but also intensifying environmental hazards such as wildfires, sand and dust storms, and extreme heat events.

“Extreme heat combined with poor air quality can be a deadly cocktail,” Barrett warned. “Addressing this nexus is central to resilience, public health, and economic stability.”

From Research to Real-World Impact

A key focus of the symposium is accelerating the translation of scientific research into operational services that can directly benefit societies. This includes improving early warning systems, strengthening environmental monitoring, and enhancing forecasting capabilities.

Key agenda areas include:

Protection of the ozone layer and mitigation of harmful ground-level ozone

Monitoring and forecasting greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane

Advancing early warning systems for sand and dust storms and wildfires

Innovations in aerosol science and atmospheric composition modelling

Addressing urban air quality challenges in a changing climate

The symposium also spotlighted the Vegetation Fire and Smoke Pollution Warning Advisory and Assessment System—an emerging tool aimed at improving responses to wildfire-related air pollution events.

The Power of Long-Term Data

One of the defining strengths of the GAW programme is its commitment to long-term, high-quality atmospheric observations. These datasets are essential for understanding trends, validating climate models, and informing international agreements.

A special ceremony during the symposium commemorated 110 years of atmospheric monitoring at Spain’s Izaña station in Tenerife—one of the world’s longest-running observation sites—highlighting the enduring value of historical data in shaping future climate strategies.

A Global Scientific Partnership

Established in 1989, the GAW programme has grown into a cornerstone of WMO’s scientific infrastructure, supported by a global partnership spanning more than 100 countries. It brings together national meteorological and hydrological services, universities, and research institutions to deliver standardized, high-quality data on atmospheric composition.

“GAW provides open and trusted information that underpins everything from climate mitigation to food security and public health,” said Greg Carmichael, Chair of the Environmental Pollution and Atmospheric Chemistry Scientific Steering Committee.

Strengthening Early Warning Systems and Climate Resilience

As climate change accelerates, the demand for accurate, timely environmental information is increasing. GAW’s data feeds into early warning systems that help governments and communities prepare for and respond to environmental hazards.

From predicting dust storms that disrupt transport and agriculture to tracking wildfire smoke that threatens public health, these systems are becoming indispensable tools for climate resilience.

Charting the Future of Atmospheric Science

The Geneva symposium is not only a review of progress but also a launchpad for the next phase of the GAW programme. Discussions are shaping future implementation plans aligned with WMO’s broader priorities, including enhanced service delivery, stronger national engagement, and greater integration of science into policy.

As environmental risks grow more complex and interconnected, the role of programmes like GAW is becoming increasingly central to global efforts to manage climate change and protect human well-being.

A Critical Moment for Global Action

With greenhouse gas concentrations continuing to rise and extreme weather events intensifying, the need for coordinated, science-based action has never been greater.

The GAW Symposium underscores a clear message: understanding the atmosphere is not just a scientific pursuit—it is a global necessity.

By bridging research and real-world application, WMO and its partners are helping ensure that data-driven decisions can mitigate risks, save lives, and build a more sustainable future.