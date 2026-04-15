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Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Gas Cylinder Explosion in Andhra Pradesh

A fatal gas cylinder explosion in Sri Sathyasai district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the loss of three lives. The incident demolished two houses in Kammaravaripalli village. The explosion occurred around 12:30 pm, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police S Satish. The victims were workers from Telangana living in the affected house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Gas Cylinder Explosion in Andhra Pradesh
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A devastating gas cylinder explosion claimed the lives of three people in the Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. According to Superintendent of Police S Satish, the powerful blast occurred in Kammaravaripalli village, leading to the demolition of two homes.

The tragic incident unfolded around 12:30 pm when the cylinder exploded in a house inhabited by workers from Telangana. Superintendent Satish confirmed that the explosion left a trail of destruction and tragedy in its wake.

Authorities are conducting investigations into the cause of the explosion, striving to ensure such incidents do not recur. The loss of life has sent shockwaves through the community, raising significant safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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