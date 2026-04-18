Fire Averted in Heart of Lal Chowk

On Saturday, a fire erupted in a five-storey commercial building near Lal Chowk, the bustling heart of Srinagar. Quick actions by firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading in the densely packed business area.

The Fire and Emergency Services team, led by Assistant Director Aqib Mir, controlled the situation using hydraulic platforms. Mir reported that the fire originated in the attic of a restaurant within the building. Nineteen gas cylinders were retrieved during the operation, but thankfully, no casualties occurred.

Assistant Director Mir emphasized the risks of storing combustible materials in commercial and residential areas and urged the public to exercise caution. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and local police have been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)