Left Menu

Fire Averted in Heart of Lal Chowk

A fire broke out in a commercial building in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, but was controlled before it spread further. Firefighters discovered 19 gas cylinders during the operation. No casualties occurred, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:26 IST
Fire Averted in Heart of Lal Chowk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a fire erupted in a five-storey commercial building near Lal Chowk, the bustling heart of Srinagar. Quick actions by firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading in the densely packed business area.

The Fire and Emergency Services team, led by Assistant Director Aqib Mir, controlled the situation using hydraulic platforms. Mir reported that the fire originated in the attic of a restaurant within the building. Nineteen gas cylinders were retrieved during the operation, but thankfully, no casualties occurred.

Assistant Director Mir emphasized the risks of storing combustible materials in commercial and residential areas and urged the public to exercise caution. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and local police have been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

 France
2
Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

 India
3
Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

 United States
4
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026